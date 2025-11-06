PM Modi’s heartwarming chat with World Cup-winning women’s cricket team goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the ICC World Cup winner women's team, filled with laughter and camaraderie, went viral, showcasing the Prime Minister’s light-hearted interaction with the newly crowned world champions.

PM Modi on Wednesday met the Indian women’s cricket team at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, to congratulate them on their historic ODI World Cup triumph.

PM Modi congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, dressed in smart formal dresses and with the winner’s medals around their neck, on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms.

The Indian team had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, amidst tight security measures. The side ended their wait for a major ICC trophy when they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet recalled meeting PM Modi in 2017 when they had met him without the trophy, and now that they were meeting him with the trophy, she said the side wishes to meet him more often.

Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana said PM Modi had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of PM Modi’s efforts.

Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma said she had been waiting to meet PM Modi and recalled their meeting in 2017 when he had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dreams.

PM Modi also discussed that Deepti Sharma has written Jai Shri Ram on her Instagram account and the tattoo of Lord Hanuman she has on her arm, to which the all-rounder replied that it gives her strength.

Harmanpreet asked PM Modi how he manages to always remain in the present. To this, PM Modi said, being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit. He also recalled the famous catch of Harleen Deol in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at that time. He further discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. To this, she said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it.

PM Modi discussed the now-famous catch of seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, which she took after several fumbles. She said this is one fumble that she likes to see. PM Modi said: "While catching you must be seeing the ball, but after the catch, you must be seeing the trophy."

Fast bowler Kranti Gaud mentioned how her brother is a big fan of PM Modi, to which he immediately gave an open invite to meet them. PM Modi asked the Indian team to take forward the message of Fit India, especially for girls across the country.

He also discussed the growing problem of obesity and highlighted the importance of being fit. He also asked them to go to their schools and motivate young minds there. Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the knockouts due to an ankle injury in the washed-out clash against Bangladesh, was also present with the team in a wheelchair.

PM Modi was one of the first persons to congratulate India when they won the World Cup. “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence.

"The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports. #WomensWorldCup2025," PM Modi had said in his social media post.

