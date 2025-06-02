PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian wrestlers following their brilliant performance in Ulaanbaatar Open 2025

New Delhi [India] June 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian wrestlers on Monday for their phenomenal performance at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025, where India won 21 medals, including six golds.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "India's accomplishments in sports continue! Congrats to our wrestlers for their phenomenal performance at the 3rd Ranking Series in the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025, bringing home 21 medals, including 6 Golds. Our Nari Shakti has given their best-ever performance at the Ranking Series, making this feat even more memorable. This sporting performance will inspire several upcoming athletes."

India's final medal tally at the Ulaanbaatar Open stands at 21 - six golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes. Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat came back to action for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024 as he appeared in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Ulaanbaatar Open 2025 wrestling Ranking Series on Sunday, where he managed to win a bronze medal.

In the men's 61kg category, Udit Gulia delivered a strong performance to reach the final. He stormed past Kyrgyzstan's Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu with an 11-0 win in the quarters before edging Artem Gobaev of Albania 2-1 in the semis.

However, in the gold medal bout, Mongolia's Tuvshintulga Tumenbileg surged to an early six-point lead and fended off Udit's comeback to win 6-4, leaving the Indian with silver.

Vicky won bronze in the men's 97kg. He began with two 10-0 victories in the qualification round and quarter-finals before going down against Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar with a 4-2 scoreline in the semi-finals. Vicky then defeated U23 European champion Uladzislau Kazlou 5-0 in the bronze medal match.

Amit (men's 79kg) lost 9-3 to the Islamic Republic of Iran's Fariborz Faramarz Babaeiragani in the semi-finals but defeated Mongolia's Dalaitseren Javkhlankhuu on criteria for bronze after the scores were level 14-14. In other results, Vishal Kaliraman (70kg) lost 3-2 in a close quarter-final match to Iran's Mohammadali Amouzad.

Rohit, competing in the 65kg division, suffered a 13-0 defeat against Turkiye's Ahmet Duman. Dinesh (men's 125kg) could not progress to the medal rounds. India's final medal tally at the Ulaanbaatar Open stands at 21 - six golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes.

Earlier in the tournament, Paris 2024 Olympians Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg) and Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) secured gold medals while Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Deepak Punia (men's 92kg) clinched a silver.

Indian medal winners: Anil Mor (Greco-Roman 55kg) - gold medal.

Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg) - gold medal.

Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) - gold medal.

Neha Sangwan (women's 57kg) - gold medal.

Muskan (women's 59kg) - gold medal.

Harshita (women's 72kg) - gold medal.

Suraj (Greco-Roman 60kg) - silver medal.

Deepak Punia (men's 92kg) - silver medal.

Shiksha (women's 65kg) - silver medal.

Pushpa (women's 55kg) - silver medal.

Prince (Greco-Roman 82kg) - silver medal.

Nitesh (Greco-Roman 97kg) - silver medal.

Udit Gulia (men's 61kg) - silver medal.

Nishant Phogat (Greco-Roman 77kg) - bronze medal.

Karan Kamboj (Greco-Roman 87kg) - bronze medal.

Neeraj (Greco-Roman 67kg) - bronze medal.

Jaideep (Greco-Roman 74kg) - bronze medal.

Neelam (women's 50kg) - bronze medal.

Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) - bronze medal.

Vicky (men's 97kg) - bronze medal.

Amit (men's 79kg) - bronze medal.

