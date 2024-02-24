Pramod Bhagat all set to face Daniel in final of BWF Para Badminton World Championships

Bangkok [Thailand], February 24 : Padma Shri Awardee Pramod Bhagat has reached the finals of the ongoing NSDF Royal Beach Cliff BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 in Thailand.

The ace shuttler defeated India's Manoj Sarkar in a tight 3-set match. The match lasted 75 minutes with the first set going to the wire and eventually Pramod getting the better of Manoj.

The second set also like the first had nothing to differentiate between the two and was taken by Manoj. The last and final decider went to the wire with nothing to differentiate between the 2 athletes and finally, Pramod managed to pip Manoj and seal his spot in the finals. The final score read. 23-21, 20-22 and 21-18.

The ace shuttler will now face England's Daniel Bethell who defeated India's Nitish Rana in another 3-set tight game with a score of 21-18, 20-22 and 21-14.

In the men's doubles World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam had to face a loss to Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun and Siripong Teamarrom. The Indian duo lost 16-21 and 16-21. In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, the duo went down fighting to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah in straight sets. The final score read 15-21 and 19-21.

Sukant Kadam lost his semifinal match against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan, Sukant tried really hard but fell short of turning the match around. The 36-minute match final score read 13-21 and 19-21.

