Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam aim for good performance at Canada Para-Badminton International 2023

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Men's doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships in the past four tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023. Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament.

Talking about the same the Padma Shri awardee Bhagat said as quoted by a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), "We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament."

Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, "While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do the same in the singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament."

This year, the duo captured Brazil Para-Badminton International (level two) and Spanish Para-Badminton International II (level two). Last year, they won Thailand Para-Badminton International (level one).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor