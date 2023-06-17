Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen defeat Delhi Panzers in high-scoring match

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 : The free-scoring Maharashtra Ironmen defeated the Delhi Panzers in another high-scoring Premier Handball League (PHL) encounter after the game ended 40-31 in their favour.

Match 18 in the ongoing Premier Handball League witnessed Maharashtra Ironmen take on the Delhi Panzers. The Delhi Panzers was looking to exact revenge after they were defeated by the Ironmen in the reverse fixture, as per a press release from PHL.

The Panzers started the game in spectacular fashion as they took the lead thanks to Deepak Ahlawat, Bhupender Ghanghas and Ashok Nain who were being afforded too much space in the opening minutes of the game. However, the Ironmen were jolted into life after the Panzers took the lead and went on scoring spree. Igor Chiseliov, Jalal Kiani and Ankit Kumar were on-song and were scoring with ease as the Ironmen took the lead.

15 minutes into the game the scores read 6-5 in favour of Maharashtra who were strutting their stuff on the teraflex inside the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Naveen Deshwal in the Ironmen goal made some spectacular saves to help his team further extend their lead. Despite the Delhi Panzers being able to score consistently the Ironmen were seemingly playing at a higher level as the combination of Kiani and Chiseliov took over the scoring for their team. Soon after the half ended as the scores read 18-12 in favour of the Ironmen.

The Delhi Panzers were looking for a quick start to the second half but were unable to assert themselves in the attacking third as Deshwal was showcasing great reflexes to allow his team to further extend their lead with every attack. The Panzers brought on Nitin Kumar Sharma who somewhat put a stop to the rampant Maharashtra attack but not for long. Igor Chiseliov, who has been one of the standout performers in the league again showcased his star quality as Delhi were struggling to contain him. He even became only the second player to score 50 goals in the league so far. Halfway through the second period, the scores read 28-21 in favour of the Ironmen as they had established a healthy lead.

Captain of the Panzers, Ahlawat, Jasmeet Singh and Ashok Nain were trying their level best to drag their team back into the game but to no avail. Kiani and Chiseliov were playing phenomenally as they were unleashing venomous shots from distance for which Delhi had no way of containing. Going into the last 10 minutes of Maharashtra had established an unassailable lead as the scores read 35-27 in their favour. Maharashtra were controlling the game expertly in the dying embers of the game as Delhi looked deflated, Kiani with his goals in the end moments of the game saw him become only the third player to cross the 50-goal mark in the PHL. Soon after the game ended 40-31 in favour of the Ironmen.

Igor Chiseliov was the top scorer for the Maharashtra Ironmen in this match with 10 goals, while Jasmeet Singh was the top scorer for the Delhi Panzers with 9 goals. Chiseliov was also adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.

