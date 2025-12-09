"Preparations for Commonwealth Games underway": Gamit highlights Gujarat's progress

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 9 : As preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad gather pace, Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs & Cultural Activities, Jairam Gamit, highlighted the state's rapid progress in strengthening its sporting infrastructure.

Speaking about Gujarat's readiness, Gamit said, "Preparations for the Commonwealth Games have been underway. Gujarat advanced in sports facilities during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The government is also planning and taking steps to promote tribal players in the state."

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted that India hosting the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement which belongs to the nation and every citizen.

He said, "In the world of sports too, India is making quick strides. A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation and the countrymen."

The 2030 CWG will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games and is expected to boost India's bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

IOA confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 Centenary CWG hosting rights to Ahmedabad, as the competition will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

