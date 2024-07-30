President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for clinching bronze

New Delhi [India], July 30 : President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal for India.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning a bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics, saying that our shooters continue to make us proud and India is incredibly delighted.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," he added in the post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Indian shooters and said that the nation is happy and proud of their achievement.

"Hearty congratulations to the country's renowned shooters Sarabjot Singh ji and Manu Bhaker ji on winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition (mixed team) held at Paris Olympics-2024 and best wishes for a golden future. The entire nation is happy and proud of this achievement of both of you. May this sequence of your victories continue like this," CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on 'X'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the shooters for scripting their win in the Paris Olympics.

"Heartiest congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the second bronze for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event in #ParisOlympics2024! Special greetings to @realmanubhaker who has scripted history by becoming the first Indian after independence to claim two medals in a single Olympics. I wish #TeamIndia continue to amaze us in Paris! We are proud of them!!" Banerjee posted on 'X'.

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match. Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.

