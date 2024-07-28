President Murmu, PM Modi lead political leadership in hailing Manu Bhaker's historic bronze

New Delhi, July 28 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political leadership of the country in hailing the historic achievement of Manu Bhaker, who became the first woman shooter of India to win an Olympic medal at Chateauroux, nearly 300kms away from Paris, on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," the official account of the President of India wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi called the historic medal an "incredible achievement" for Manu.

“A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats on the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat,” read the post by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

Manu’s score of 221.7 in the final saw her become the fifth Indian to win a medal for India at the Olympics, joining the list of RVS Rathore (2004), Abhinav Bindra (2008), Gagan Narang (2012) and Vijay Kumar (2012), taking the country's overall tally in shooting at the Olympic Games to five medals -- one gold, two silver and two bronze.

“Proud to see India clinch its first medal in the Paris #OlympicGames 2024! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker for the Bronze - first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. Our daughters have given us a wonderful start. Many more to come,” read the tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the #ParisOlympics2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance. The nation swells in pride at your achievement. #Cheer4Bharat,” posted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hailing from Haryana, Bhaker has surely brought pride to the state that she calls her home, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Saini also sent his wishes to ‘Haryana’s daughter.’

“Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP congratulated and wished India's pride, Haryana's daughter @realmanubhaker for winning the first medal for the country in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics,” read the tweet by the office of the Chief Minister of Haryana.

“First Medal for India in Paris Olympics!! Super proud of Manu Bhaker !! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history as the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your remarkable achievement is a proud moment for our nation.

She opened Team India’s account at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a brilliant Bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air pistol event. A historic day at the Olympics for team Bharat! We are incredibly proud of your achievement! Keep it up!,” posted Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Manu had previously suffered heartbreak in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but roared back with incredible determination this time around. She almost earned the silver medal but missed out by 0.1 points in an incredibly close affair.

“A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal! #Cheer4Bharat,” added the post by Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

