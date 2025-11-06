Prez, PM meeting WC-winning Team India will ‘motivate everyone in the world of women's cricket’: Shahbaz Nadeem

New Delhi, Nov 6 Former India bowler Shahbaz Nadeem called the President and Prime Minister meeting with the Indian women’s team as ‘encouraging’, saying that one must achieve something massive to get that honour.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday evening, before meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. The team beat South Africa in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday night to be named world champions for the first time in 52 years of the tournament’s history.

"It's really exciting to meet the President and Prime Minister. If they're encouraging you and they want to meet you, there's nothing more like it. Not just sportspersons, but if anyone is encouraged by the PM or the President, it's a great achievement for them because it's not easy to meet them. They'll meet you and encourage you only when you've done something great. And this will motivate everyone in the world of women's cricket, especially in India," Nadeem told IANS.

India ended their wait for a major ICC trophy in senior women’s cricket when they defeated the Proteas by 52 runs in the World Cup final held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Nadeem, meanwhile, is part of India’s squad at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, which will be played from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The Indian team will be led by Dinesh Karthik and features a mix of experienced players and consistent domestic performers.

Nadeem, who hails from Jharkhand, is a seasoned domestic performer who earned his Test cap in 2019 and continues to be a consistent wicket-taker.

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced, six-a-side format played over six overs per innings. India will look to make a strong impact this season as they aim for their second Hong Kong Sixes title, having last won the tournament in 2005.

