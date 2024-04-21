Priyanka Goswami-Akshdeep Singh bag Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India

Antalya [Turkey], April 21 : Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in the marathon race walk mixed relay event after finishing 18th at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkiye on Sunday.

Akashdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami clocked 3:05:03 to make the cut. Munita Prajapati and Paramjeet Singh, the other Indian team competing in the quota race, finished 35th in 3:09:58.

A new addition to race walk categories, the marathon mixed relay event will be making its Olympic debut in Paris 2024.

The event is held in the relay format with teams, composed of one male and one female athlete, covering the full marathon distance of 42.195km in the following breakup - an initial 12.195km for the man, the next 10km for the woman, another 10km for the man and the woman covering the final 10km to the finish line.

The World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships 2024 saw the marathon mixed relay feature at a major championship.

