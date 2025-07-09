Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 to kickstart from August 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced on Wednesday that Season 12 of the competition will commence on Friday, August 29.

Season 12 will see reigning champions Haryana Steelers return to defend their maiden title, following their spectacular victory in Season 11. The competitive balance of the league continues to showcase the unpredictability that has made PKL one of India's most exciting sporting spectacles.

With all twelve franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment.

The venues and other details for Season 12 will be announced soon.

Commenting on the commencement of season 12, Anupam Goswami, Business Head - Mashal & League Commissioner - Pro Kabaddi, stated as quoted by PKL press release, "We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the INR 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action."

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League season 12 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding Rs. 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor