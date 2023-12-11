Pro Kabaddi League: Skipper Maninder leads Bengal Warriors to 48-38 win over Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 : Bengal Warriors registered a come-from-behind victory against Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The captain Maninder Singh scored 16 points in the match as the Warriors won the match 48-38.

The Bengal side tackled Narender and took the lead at 6-3 in the 3rd minute. The Warriors continued to put pressure on the Thalaivas and eventually inflicted an 'All Out' to extend their lead in the 7th minute. However, Narender tackled Shrikant Jadhav and Nitin Singh pulled off a raid to reduce the gap between the two sides. Narender continued to shine as the Thalaivas reduced the Warriors to two members on the mat.

The side from Tamil Nadu went on to inflict an 'All Out', but the Warriors still held the lead at 16-15 in the 13th minute. However, the Thalaivas rode on the momentum and clinched the lead at 18-17 in the 15th minute. Thereafter, both sides kept trading the lead until the Thalaivas inflicted another 'All Out' to take a decent lead at 27-21 just before the break.

The Thalaivas and Warriors played a defensive game in the opening minutes of the second half as the side from Tamil Nadu led comfortably at 29-23. However, Maninder Singh pulled off a 'Super Raid' to help his team reduce the gap to 26-29. Moments later, the Warriors inflicted an 'All Out' to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute.

Maninder Singh kept picking raid points and helped his team inflict another 'All Out' in the 35th minute and take a big lead at 41-33. Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a 10-point victory.

Bengal is at number two in the table with two wins and a tie, which gives them a total of 13 points. Tamil is at number nine with a win and loss, which gives them a total of five points.

Here are the PKL Season 10 matches for Monday:

Game 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants - 8 pm

Game 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas - 9 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor