Protesting wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking FIR against WFI chief

Day after returning to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to resume their protest over sexual harassment and financial irregularities against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, India's ace wrestlers have intensified their protest on Monday (April 23).

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia have moved the Supreme Court seeking FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment issue, according to news agency ANI. They resumed their protest nearly after three months at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the WFI chief and other coaches for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sought a report from the investigating committee that was set up by the Union sports ministry to probe the allegations, according to top official. A total of seven complaints have been received against the WFI chief. "As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief," the top official said.

A five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer Mary Kom, was formed in January by the Union ministry after discussions with wrestlers. The body was tasked with overlooking day-to-day activities of WFI. The committee was also asked to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.