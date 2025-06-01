PSG win sparks unrest in Paris with nearly 300 arrested for violence

Paris, June 1 Hundreds of arrests were made in Paris following violent clashes with police after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans took to the streets to celebrate their club’s Champions League triumph.

Officers arrested nearly 300 people after clashes broke out near the city's Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had watched the 5-0 win against Inter Milan in Munich on big screens, as per BBC.

The celebrations turned chaotic as flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters were vandalised and cars were set on fire. The unrest followed PSG’s historic achievement of winning the Champions League title for the first time.

While many supporters celebrated peacefully - singing, dancing, and honking car horns - the night was marred by disturbances.

The Eiffel Tower was lit up in PSG’s blue and red colours, and French President Emmanuel Macron, a well-known Olympique de Marseille supporter, posted on X, "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

In anticipation of large crowds and potential unrest, around 5,400 police officers were deployed across the city. According to Paris police, most of those arrested were suspected of carrying fireworks or causing public disorder.

"Troublemakers on the Champs-Elysees were looking to create incidents and repeatedly came into contact with police by throwing large fireworks and other objects," the police said in a statement.

Unverified footage circulating on social media appeared to show crowds trying to break into several stores on the Champs-Elysees, including Chanel and Foot Locker.

Riot police reportedly used a water cannon to prevent a group from reaching the Arc de Triomphe and also deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Additional confrontations between police and revellers took place along the Paris ring road, with at least two vehicles set ablaze near the Parc des Princes.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the violence, sharing, "True PSG supporters are enjoying their team's magnificent match. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police."

Elsewhere in France, police reported that a car struck PSG supporters in Grenoble, southeastern France, injuring four members of the same family, two of them seriously.

PSG are set to hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, with tens of thousands of fans expected to turn out to welcome the team home.

President Macron's office confirmed he will host the victorious players on Sunday to personally congratulate them.

