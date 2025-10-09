Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch scheme to construct 3,100 stadiums

Bathinda, Oct 9 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, jointly launched a scheme to construct more than 3,100 ultramodern stadiums with an outlay of Rs 1,194 crore.

Addressing a large gathering near here, Kejriwal said that the project has been launched for channelising the "unbounded energy of the youth of the state in a positive manner".

"For the health of the body and the fitness of the mind, the work to establish more than 3,100 new playgrounds across Punjab is being started today."

Kejriwal said that these playgrounds will contribute significantly by further augmenting the campaigns "Yudh Nasheyan Virudh" and "Rangla Punjab".

He added that these stadiums will play an important role in helping the youth stay away from the curse of drugs and in realising their dreams of winning medals in national and international sporting events.

He said that for emerging sportspersons, these playgrounds will serve as guiding beacons, adding that Rs 1,184 crore will be spent on these playgrounds.

Kejriwal said that in the first phase, villages with larger populations have been selected.

These playgrounds will be built over areas ranging from half an acre to four acres.

He added that each playground will be developed according to the specific needs of different sports and facilities will be provided for volleyball, football, cricket, and another popular traditional sport for children and players.

For the elderly, various physical and recreational activities will also be arranged so that sports become an integral part of everyone's life.

Kejriwal said that the playgrounds will not only host sports but will also become symbols of community unity in the villages.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that earlier the basic infrastructure in sports fields was inadequate but now modern playgrounds will be made.

He added that Punjab has made a major contribution in the field of sports and whenever the country's flag is hoisted in international events, it is a matter of pride for everyone.

Mann said "it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that four national teams are captained by Punjabis, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Singh".

The Chief Minister added on Thursday that nine Punjabi players are members of the national hockey team that reflected how the state is excelling in the arena of sports.

He said that the state government has created massive sporting infrastructure in the state owing to which three generations of the same family are now seen playing sports in Kheda Watan Punjab Dian.

Criticising the Badal family, the Chief Minister added that they enjoyed power for a long time and during their misrule, they used to squander money on film stars.

He said that Sports Ministers earlier had no understanding of sports, adding that political leaders had control over sports associations and enjoyed luxuries at government expense.

Mann added that the state government has appointed 300 coaches, adding that players preparing for international competitions are given Rs 8 lakh each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor