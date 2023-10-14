Punjab retains overall trophy at national gatka meet

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Punjab on Saturday clinched the overall trophy at the 11th National Gatka Championship held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

‘Gatkabaaz’ from Chandigarh exhibited an impressive performance, securing the runner-up position, while Haryana and New Delhi achieved third place jointly.

This national competition saw participation of over 900 boys and girls athletes assisted by their 80 team coaches and managers from 14 states, besides 35 technical officials deployed to conduct it smoothly.

This event was organised by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), the country’s oldest registered Gatka organization, with collaboration of the Gatka Association of Delhi and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

On the closing day of the championship, DSGMC President Harmeet Kalka presented certificates and trophies to the champions.

He was joined by NGAI president Harjeet Singh Grewal and GAD chairman Sarvjit Singh Virk.

Gatka promoter Grewal said under-14 age boys' group Amitdeep Singh from Uttarakhand and Ekampreet Kaur from Punjab received best player trophies.

In the under-17, Damanpreet Singh from Punjab and Arjmeet Kaur from Haryana and in under-19 Gurkirat Singh from Punjab and Ravleen Kaur from Chandigarh were declared the best Gatkabaaz.

In under-22, Jeevanjot Singh and Arshdeep Kaur, both representing Chandigarh, and in under-25 Yashpreet Singh from Chandigarh and Veerpal Kaur from Punjab were honored as the best players.

