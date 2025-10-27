Purvanchal Panthers joins Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League ahead of Season 2

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 : The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), conceptualised and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd, on Monday announced the induction of its latest franchise, Purvanchal Panthers, for Season 2.

Co-owned by Arnav Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Resource Exim Pvt Ltd, and Aradhya Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Firenze, Purvanchal Panthers embodies the pride, determination, and cultural spirit of the region. With this inclusion, UPKL now stands at 11 teams, marking another milestone in the league's mission to expand its reach, strengthen regional representation, and build a professional kabaddi ecosystem across the state, as per a press release from PKL.

Synonymous with Kabaddi's spirit, Purvanchal Panthers logo features a fierce panther flanked by two leaping cats symbolising strength, precision, and unity - values that mirror the passion and energy of the Purvanchal region.

Arnav Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Resource Exim Pvt Ltd, and Aradhya Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Firenze, together represent a new generation of entrepreneurs blending business innovation with a commitment to sports development. While Arnav has established Citiyano De Resource Exim as a trusted name in the export and import of premium agricultural and industrial products, driving India's global trade growth with a focus on quality, efficiency, and reliability. Aradhya leads Firenze's hospitality and sports promotion initiatives, combining management expertise with community engagement. Their joint foray into kabaddi ownership through the Purvanchal Panthers reflects a shared vision to promote regional talent, foster excellence, and celebrate India's sporting spirit.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, "With every new team, UPKL strengthens its mission of combining sport, culture, and opportunity. The inclusion of the Purvanchal Panthers adds both business dynamism and regional representation to the league. What truly sets UPKL apart is the diversity of its ownership from entrepreneurs and professionals to cultural figures each bringing a unique perspective and commitment to building kabaddi at the grassroots. We are delighted to welcome Arnav and Aradhya to the UPKL family; their energy, vision, and passion for the sport will add a new dimension to the upcoming season."

Speaking on his association with the league, Arnav Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Resource Exim Pvt Ltd. said, "Joining the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League is more than a business decision; it's about celebrating the strength and spirit of Purvanchal. Watching Season 1, I was amazed by the raw talent and professionalism the league showcased. Through the Purvanchal Panthers, we aim to give our region's athletes a platform to shine and make Purvanchal proud."

Sharing her thoughts, Aradhya Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Firenze said, "Kabaddi reflects the energy and resilience of India's heartland. With the Purvanchal Panthers, we want to channel that same spirit through professionalism, inclusivity, and passion. UPKL is a platform that unites communities and empowers young talent, and we're proud to represent Purvanchal on that stage."

With the induction of the Purvanchal Panthers, UPKL continues to build momentum ahead of Season 2, featuring 11 teams. The player auction will happen on November 3 in Noida, and matches begin from December 25, 2025, in Noida. The new season is set to showcase even greater talent, deeper competition, and a stronger representation of Uttar Pradesh's sporting spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor