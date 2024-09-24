PV Sindhu strengthens coaching team with addition of former South Korean legend Lee Hyun-il

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 : Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has further strengthened her coaching team by appointing former South Korean badminton legend Lee Hyun-il as a consulting coach, following the recent addition of Anup Sridhar as interim coach.

This strategic move comes ahead of Sindhu's anticipated return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open in October 2024.

The decision to restructure her coaching setup follows the conclusion of Coach Agus Dwi Santoso's contract with SAI. Sindhu is searching for a coach who can actively spar with her and contribute to her day-to-day training. The current coaching team, with Sridhar and Lee Hyun-il, will serve in an interim capacity until December 2024.

Lee Hyun-il, a former World No. 1 and Sindhu's teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation. His addition, alongside Sridhar, creates a dynamic duo, combining experience, tactical expertise, and deep knowledge of the sport. Both coaches will play a key role in preparing Sindhu for the upcoming European circuit as she begins her post-Olympic campaign.

Speaking about her bolstered coaching team, Sindhu expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to have Anup and Lee Hyun-il joining my team at this crucial time. Anup's understanding of Indian badminton and his strategic approach have always impressed me, and I'm looking forward to working closely with him. Having Lee, with his legendary experience and meticulous preparation, is an honour. I've always respected his attention to detail, and I can't wait to learn from him in the coming months."

On joining Sindhu's team, Lee Hyun-il shared his enthusiasm: "Working with PV Sindhu was an easy decision. Our partnership in the PBL showed me her fierce determination and exceptional talent. I am excited to contribute to her growth and success in the upcoming tournaments."

This reshuffle is a significant moment in Sindhu's journey as she builds on her performance post-Paris 2024 Olympics. A permanent coaching decision is expected by December 2024.

Sindhu also expressed her gratitude to former coach Agus Dwi Santoso, highlighting his pivotal role during her Olympic preparations: "I truly appreciate Coach Agus for his dedication in getting me ready for the Olympics. His hard work and commitment were instrumental in my recovery from injury. He was more than just a coachhe became a friend and guide. I will miss those early morning training sessions and will always remember his typical Indonesian energy that made three-hour sessions more fun, along with our chats after matches and long flights. Any athlete would be lucky to have him as a coach."

Vidhi Chowdary will continue in his role as an SAI-deputed coach, ensuring smooth transitions during this period.

Sindhu also thanked her Strength and Conditioning coach, physiotherapists, and support team: "I want to express my immense gratitude to Vijendra Pal Singh, our Strength and Conditioning coach leading up to the Olympics. His dedication was crucial in getting me competition-ready. I'm excited to continue working with Mr. Kshitij Bhoite, confident he will bring the same energy and focus.

"A special thanks to Aishwarya Deshpande, Sayali, and Sanchita, my physiotherapists from OGQ under Zeinia Samar's guidance. Their expertise was crucial in my recovery and preparation. I'm excited to now work with the talented Nisha Rawat, whose passion and skill will keep me at my best. I also appreciate Evangeline and Srikanth for their support during the last Olympic cycle.

"As I move forward, I carry your contributions with me into every match. Thank you all for being a part of my journey and helping me stay strong and focused."

With renewed focus and an enhanced coaching lineup, PV Sindhu is set to push her limits as she prepares for a strong comeback on the global stage, she concluded.

