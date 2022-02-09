PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks to face Ahmedabad Defenders

The Hyderabad Black Hawks and Ahmedabad Defenders are set to go up against each other in the sixth match of the Prime Volleyball League here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of their second match of the season, Hyderabad Black Hawks' Rohit Kumar said, "After winning our first match against Kochi Blue Spikers, we have gained a lot of confidence. We were quite happy to start with a win and we have been preparing well for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders. We will definitely give our 100 per cent and try to win our next game as well."

When asked about how he started playing volleyball, the Attacker expressed, "I was motivated to start playing volleyball after watching a few athletes play the game in my village. I started playing the game in my school. After completing my 10th standard, I went for SAI Kurukshetra trials. After getting selected, I started practising at SAI and thereafter moved through the ranks in volleyball."

The 25-year-old also spoke about the challenges he has faced in his volleyball career so far, "There is always a concern about injuries. After incurring an injury, there's always pressure about how and by when we can recover. My family lives in a village in Karnal district, Haryana and my father is a farmer. It was difficult to acquire expensive shoes and playing kits sometimes. But my family has always supported me throughout my volleyball career."

Rohit Kumar further added, "Whenever I needed something, I used to ask my elder brother and he used to speak to my father and give me the things I needed. My elder brother has supported me a lot. He also used to play volleyball at one point, but now he runs his own business."

The volleyball player also spoke about the importance of the Prime Volleyball League for the Indian volleyball circuit. "Volleyball players can secure their future through the Prime Volleyball League. The tournament will also motivate the youngsters in India to start playing the game of volleyball. The league is a great platform for volleyball players."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor