PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes brace for a high-voltage semi-final against Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad, Oct 23 : The Bengaluru Torpedoes are preparing for an exciting semi-final clash against the Ahmedabad Defenders at the Prime Volleyball League, set to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Torpedoes finished second in the standings with 14 points from seven matches, marking one of their most consistent seasons under head coach and two-time Olympic medallist David Lee. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad, the 2023 champions, closely trailed in third place with 12 points, demonstrating resilience and experience to advance to the playoffs.

Bengaluru’s season has showcased stability and resilience. Attackers Jalen Penrose and Joel Benjamin have taken the lead offensively, while middle blockers Mujeeb Mc and Jishnu PV have formed a solid defensive core, complemented by the dependable libero, Midhunkumar.

Head coach David Lee reflected on the campaign, expressing great pride in his team's development. “I’m pretty impressed with how we played for the entire season. Even though we were kind of up against the wall most of the time, they fought back really well and showed they can still compete even when we’re not at full strength,” he said.

The Defenders will rely on their Mongolian star, Battur Batsuuri, whose powerful hitting and versatile play have been crucial to their success this season. His synergy with experienced setter Muthusamy Appavu provides Ahmedabad with a dangerous attacking threat, particularly during transitions.

“The team must have zero regrets when they leave, that's all I can ask for. We're going to try to prepare as well as we can for the Defenders. But if we come out and fight like we've done all season, we can be satisfied. As long as they have that mentality, I will leave everything on the floor for this team tomorrow. That's all I'm looking for,” David added.

With both teams in excellent form, Friday's match is set to be a fierce battle as the sides look to seal a spot in the PVL 2025 final.

