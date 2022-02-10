PVL: Need to improve our serving, says Chennai Blitz's Naveen Raja Jacob

Chennai Blitz's Naveen Raja Jacob expressed that the team will need to improve its serving ahead of their next match against Kolkata Thunderbolts in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks in the first match, meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz will be up against the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

"We lost our last match against Ahmedabad Defenders, but we played well in the match. We made some small mistakes, which didn't help our cause. We will try to rectify our mistakes and put up a better performance in our next match against Kolkata Thunderbolts," Naveen Raja Jacob said in a statement.

"We made too many service errors in our last match. We were serving well during practice, but we couldn't serve well during the match. So, we'll look to serve to our potential in our match against Kolkata," he added.

Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar said that the team has attained a lot of confidence after emerging victorious against Calicut Heroes, "There were a lot of ups and downs for us in our last match against Calicut Heroes. They were leading by three points in the last set, but we fought hard and it felt really good to win the match."

"We have attained a lot of confidence after that result. However, we made a lot of unforced errors in the match. We will focus on reducing our unforced errors in the next game." he added.

Speaking ahead of their match against Hyderabad Black Hawks, Bengaluru Torpedoes' Pankaj Sharma said, "I feel that our setters are our biggest strengths. They set up the spikes very well for us to execute. We missed a lot of first passes in our match against Kochi. They were serving quite well. We will have to focus on improving our first passes for our next game. Otherwise, we have been attacking well."

( With inputs from ANI )

