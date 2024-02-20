PVL Season 3: Chennai Blitz stun Kochi Blue Spikers with dominant performance at home

Chennai, Feb 20 Chennai Blitz' continued their roaring form on Tuesday, defeating the Kochi Blue Spikers 15-10, 15-12, 16-14 in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here.

Abhinav began well for Kochi, earning a point from a spike and following it up with a monstrous block. The Blues' strategies were on the money as Aman Kumar's aggressive play from the service line hurt the Blitz. Dhilip Kumar's offensive moves from the lines brought the home side back into the contest, and Leandro Jose's impactful play in the middle, helped Chennai take control of the game.

As the game progressed, Kochi's untidy defence did not help their cause. Consecutive overhit shots from Raman Kumar and Leandro opened the door for Kochi to mount a comeback. But Player of the Match Akhin's dominating blocks put a halt to Kochi's resurgence. With errors from the service line, the Blues handed over freebies to Chennai and the hosts remained on top.

Kochi's libero Ratheesh was at his athletic best on the night, saving his side on numerous occasions. Erin's attacking serves posed Chennai's first big challenge. Coach Dakshinamoorthy's timely strategic move to call for a super point proved to be the right one for Chennai and the Blitz picked up a huge win in straight sets, with Leandro and Dhilip being in the best form with their blocks.

