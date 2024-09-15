Racing beat Boca Juniors in Argentina's top flight

Buenos Aires, Sep 15 Juan Nardoni and Roger Martinez scored either side of halftime as Racing Club recovered from a goal down to beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in Argentina's Primera Division on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead at the Cilindro through Milton Gimenez but Racing drew level shortly after courtesy of Nardoni's low 15-yard strike.

Martinez put the hosts in front nine minutes from time with a looping header after a floating free-kick from fellow Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero.

Racing are now third in the 28-team standings with 24 points from 14 games, six points behind leaders Velez Sarsfield. Boca Juniors are 10th, three points further back.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Saturday, Tigre drew 1-1 at home to Gimnasia, Independiente held Belgrano to a 1-1 home draw and Velez Sarsfield prevailed 1-0 at San Lorenzo.

