Radha Yadav to replace injured Shuchi in India's squad for England series

Mumbai, June 12 All-rounder Radha Yadav will replace injured Shuchi Upadhyay in India's squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, starting later this month.

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England, who have a new captain and head coach in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards respectively.

"The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India’s squads for the England tour," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru," it added.

Shuchi was among the three newcomers along with Sree Charani and Kranti Goud to be named in the T20I side. She made her ODI debut against South Africa in the Women's Tri-Series last month which remains her only match in India colours.

India's squad announcement for the tour was headlined by Shafali Verma who made her comeback into India's T20I team. Though Shafali was only named for the T20I leg of the tour, pacer Sayali Satghare made it to both squads, adding some heft to India’s fast bowling stocks, depleted due to Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu's injuries.

Shafali had been out of the national set-up after last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to enter the semi-finals. After strong showings in the domestic 20-over and 50-over matches, Shafali amassed 304 runs from nine innings with a strike rate of 152.76 for Delhi Capitals (DC) in WPL 2025 and finished in fourth place in the run-scorers charts.

That strong showing in this year’s WPL has propelled the Neetu David-led selection committee to bring back Shafali into the shortest format scheme of things.

For the ODIs, barring Sayali’s addition, the selectors retained the side which won the recent tri-series in Sri Lanka, which featured South Africa as the third team. The three ODIs against England provide ample chances for India to fine-tune their combinations ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup, to be held on their home soil in September-October.

India’s five T20Is against England will be held at Trent Bridge, Bristol County Ground, The Oval, Old Trafford and Edgbaston from June 28 to July 12. The three ODIs between the two teams are slated to take place in Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street from July 16-22.

India’s updated T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

India's updated ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav.

