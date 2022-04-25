Rahi Sarnobat wins Women's 25M Pistol T4 trials

New Delhi, April 25 Olympian and reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat won the Women's 25M Pistol T4 trials at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Monday.

Rahi shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryana's Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits.

Punjab's Ruby Tomer won bronze.

The National Selection Trial 3 & 4 for Pistol events has five more competition days left on its schedule.

In the Junior Women's final, local girl Naamya Kapoor overcame the challenge of Olympian Manu Bhaker to strike gold with 23 hits in the final to Manu's 20.

Punjab again won bronze, this time through Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

