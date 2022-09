Rain forces cancellation of final round, Gaurika declared winner of 13th leg of WPGT

Gurugram, Sep 22 Gaurika Bishnoi's strong finish in the second round proved crucial as the final round of the 13th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club, here was cancelled on account of rain.

Gaurika, who closed her second round with a hat-trick of birdies and carded 3-under 69 finished at 2-over 146 as the tournament was decided on the basis of 36 holes.

This was Gaurika's first title since the seventh leg of the 2019 season. "It was good to get a win even if it was shortened after such a long gap of more than three years," said Gaurika, who won her last title at Clover Greens in June 2019.

Pranavi, who was still an amateur when Gaurika last won, finished second for the fourth time this season.

Gaurika's two rounds this week were 71-69 to Pranavi's 71-75. Tied with Pranavi for the second place was first round leader, Nayanika Sanga, who had 70-76.

Sneha Singh (77-74) was fourth with Oviya Reddi (75-78) fifth. Seher Atwal (75-80) was sixth. Four players, Ridhima Dilawari (78-79), Neha Tripathi (78-79), amateur Jasmine Shekar (78-79) and Khushi Khanijau (75-82) were tied for seventh place.

This was the final Hero WPGT event ahead of the Women's Indian Open, a US$ 400,000 event on the Ladies European Tour, which will be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club next month.

Pranavi Urs stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Hitaashee Bakshi is second and Seher Atwal is third and Gaurika Bishnoi moved up to fourth.

