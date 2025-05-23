Raiza Dhillon clinches silver in women's skeet event at ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

Suhl [Germany], May 23 : India's skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon bagged a silver medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Suhl, Germany as per Olympics.com.

The 21-year-old Indian shooter, who won a silver medal on Thursday at the Asian Championships last year, landed 51 of her possible 60 shots in the final to finish behind Great Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who scored 53.

This was Bodley-Scott's second junior ISSF World Cup gold medal after winning the same event at the same venue three years earlier. Annabella Hettmer of Germany clinched bronze with 38.

Earlier in the day, Raiza Dhillon had made the cut for the six-woman medal round by finishing second in the qualifying round with a score of 116.

India's Vanshika Tiwari (109), Yashasvi Rathore (106) and Mohika Sisodiya (100) finished 15th, 19th and 28th, respectively, in the qualifiers.

The men's skeet event, meanwhile, saw India's Harmehar Singh Lally miss a spot in the final by a single position. His score of 117 saw the Indian shooter finish seventh in the qualifiers.

Zorawar Singh Bedi was 29th with 112, while Ishaan Singh Libra (111), Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya (110) and Atul Singh Rajawat (105) were 35th, 38th and 54th, respectively.

India's Urva Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma also narrowly missed out on the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event after finishing fifth in the qualifiers with a score of 576-14x.

Alessandra Fait and Francesco Rutigliani of Italy, who had shot one bulls' eye more than the Indians, finished fourth with the same score and progressed to the third-place playoff.

India currently top the standings at the Suhl ISSF Junior World Cup with three medals - one gold and two silvers.

Adriyan Karmakar, son of London 2012 Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, had opened India's medal tally with a silver in the men's 50m rifle prone event. Kanak won the gold medal in women's 10m air pistol.

India have sent a 57-member contingent to Suhl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor