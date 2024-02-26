Ramos replaces Mbappe to score late equaliser as PSG play out 1-1 draw with Rennes

Paris, Feb 26 Stade Rennais came close to giving Paris Saint-Germain their first defeat since November, but Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to replace Kylian Mbappe and enabled the Parisians to secure a 1-1 draw with his last-gasp effort at the Parc des Princes.

In the first half, Rennes only managed two shots on target, but that was sufficient for them to take the lead thanks to a goal from Amine Gouiri in the 33rd minute. As for PSG, they couldn't manage to score in the first 45 minutes, taking only five shots in total.

The Parisians searched the entire second half for the game-tying goal, taking ten shots on target in their quest to equalize. In the 86th minute, PSG was awarded a penalty kick, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

After the referee overturned the call, PSG was again striving to score the equalising goal. Then, after another VAR review, the Parisians received a penalty kick call in stoppage time for a chance to level the scoring. Ramos stepped into the box and scored, allowing Luis Enrique and his team to salvage a point.

