Ranbir Kapoor praises captain Rohit Sharma, team during the Ind vs NZ match

Mumbai, Nov 15 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praise on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team during the Ind vs NZ match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, Ranbir, who was promoting his film ‘Animal’, said: "I would like to talk about Rohit Sharma as a person. You know, whenever I hear him during interviews, watch his reels or watch his photographs with the team, I feel like he's such a likable guy."

“Being a leader and also being somebody who's so friendly with his teammates, making them feel like we are all together makes him a great captain. And I think we see that in Rohit Sharma very clearly. Hats off to him!"

Later, talking about the Indian team, he said: "I think they are a pack of wolves, be it Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, we also have Ravindra Jadeja, we have Kuldeep Yadav; I don't think we have ever seen a bowling lineup like this.

“I think the bowling lineup has really made a difference in the Indian Cricket Team this time, it's of superior quality."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is streaming for free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor