Ranji Trophy: Gurjapneet’s hat-trick, Pradosh’s double ton put Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat against Nagaland

New Delhi, Oct 26 Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh etched his name in cricketing records with a stunning hat-trick on Day Two of Tamil Nadu’s Elite Group A Ranji Trophy clash with Nagaland at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Gurjapneet struck in the sixth over of the innings, removing Sedezhalie, Hem, and skipper R. Jonathan in successive deliveries to leave Nagaland tottering at 9/3. He later returned to castle Chetan Bist, tightening Tamil Nadu’s grip on the contest.

Gurjapneet thus became the seventh bowler from the state to achieve the feat of taking a hat-trick. He is also the third bowler to take a hat-trick in the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy, after Services players Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra did that against Assam at Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground on Saturday.

But Nagaland found stability through a resolute 119-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand between D. Nischal and Yugandhar Singh, as they reached 150/4 at stumps and trail Tamil Nadu by 362 runs.

Previously, Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at 512/3, powered by Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 201 and a 124-run third-wicket stand with Andre Siddharth (65). The duo added 71 runs in the morning session on Sunday before the declaration came, setting the tone for a dominant day for Tamil Nadu.

In Vizianagaram, Vishnu Solanki’s resilient 131 helped Baroda recover from a precarious 76/6 to post 363 in their first innings against Andhra. Resuming at 230/6, Baroda added crucial runs through the lower-order, thanks to Solanki, before being bowled out.

In reply, Andhra were 43/2 at stumps and trail Baroda by 320 runs with left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt striking twice.

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh gained control in their match against Odisha, reaching 261/3 in response to the visitors’ first innings total of 243. Aaradhya Yadav (80) and Karan Sharma (63) stitched together an unbeaten 146-run stand, guiding UP into a lead of 19 runs and putting them in a commanding position.

In Nagpur, Jharkhand, who resumed after a curtailed opening day, were bowled out for 332 in their first innings against Vidarbha. The score was made possible due to a solid 119-run opening partnership between Shikhar Mohan (60) and Sharandeep Singh (46). Persistent showers also made an appearance on Day Two, with further disruptions expected in the next two days.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Brief Scores

Baroda 363 (Vishnu Solanki 131; Kavuri Saiteja 4-71) lead Andhra 43/2 (Abhishek Reddy 15, Bhargav Bhatt 2-9) by 320 runs.

Odisha 243 (Govinda Poddar 64, Shivam Sharma 3-65) trail Uttar Pradesh 261/3 (Aaradhya Yadav 80 not out, Sambit Baral 3-39) by 19 runs

Tamil Nadu 512/3 d (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 201 not out, Saurav 1-69) lead Nagaland 150/4 (Nischal D 80 not out, Gurjapneet Singh 4-34) by 362 runs.

Jharkhand 332 (Sharandeep Singh 69, Nachiket Bhute 4-41) against Vidarbha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor