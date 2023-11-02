Raptors blowout Bucks to snap three-game losing skid

Toronto, Nov 2 The Toronto Raptors dished out a season-best 35 assists to end their three-game losing streak in a 130-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dennis Schroder led the way with a game-high 11 assists and 24 points. Through five games, the 30-year-old German has reached double-digit assists in three games and is averaging a career-best 9.2 assists per game, reports Xinhua.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam drained five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points. The native of Cameroon eclipsed the 25-point mark for the first time this season after reaching the milestone 35 times last season.

"I thought guys responded tonight. 35 assists tonight is definitely something that we're looking for and want," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic after the victory. "It really feels like when you make shots, it's the right way and when you miss shots, it's the wrong way. It's so easy to have bias."

Rajakovic was most impressed with his team's effort on the glass, out-rebounding Milwaukee 50-29.

"The real difference tonight was our defensive rebounding," the first-year head coach added. "Keeping them to seven offensive rebounds and 20 rebounds more than them is something that will keep you in the game."

Forward Scottie Barnes contributed in a big way with 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. The 2022 Rookie of the Year finished with 24 points, setting a personal best with four consecutive games of 20 or more points.

