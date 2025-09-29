Rauf is unfortunately a run machine as bowler against India: Wasim Akram

Dubai, Sep 29 Pakistan legend Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment with the team’s performance in the Asia Cup final and did not shy away from criticising pacer Haris Rauf, calling him "run machine as a bowler" after his disastrous spell against India in the Asia Cup final.

India registered their third victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup, defeating them in the final on Sunday to clinch their ninth title, with Rauf once again among the bowlers targeted the most.

Rauf, who was under the spotlight for his controversial gestures, conceded 50 runs in just 3.5 overs, including the winning runs by Rinku Singh, which sealing India's victory.

Speaking to the official broadcasters after the match, Akram gave his sharp criticism to Rauf for his repeated struggles against India.

"He's unfortunately a run machine as a bowler, and especially against India. I'm not criticizing him. The whole country's criticizing him, and he doesn't play red-ball cricket. He's not going to improve. If he's not going to play, you don't want a player in your team who refuses to play red-ball cricket. At least play four or five first-class games," Akram said on Sony Sports.

He further said that lack of exposure to red-ball cricket had not built the temperament in him to perform under pressure.

"The control is not there because he doesn't play red-ball cricket. PCB has to sit down and think, if you're not playing red-ball cricket, thank you very much.

"You want to improve your length, and his run-up-he's not the smoothest. I was talking to Waqar (Younis), and I asked, how come he hasn't fixed the run-up in the last four or five years since he's been playing? He said he doesn't play red-ball cricket," Akram added.

Tilak Varma rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69 and guide India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for ninth time.

