Real Madrid block Mbappe from joining France's Paris Olympics squad, confirms coach Thierry Henry

New Delhi, June 3 Real Madrid have blocked Kylian Mbappe from joining Thierry Henry's France team for the 2024 Olympic Games despite repeated requests from French President Emmanuel Macron to Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez.

Former Arsenal legend and current U21 coach for France Henry has announced the 25-man provisional squad for the Olympics and the French star forward was not included in the list.

The team is headlined by Warren Zaire-Emery, Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise and Mathys Tel.

"Real Madrid were really straightforward about the Olympics. The last time I received so many rejections was at the University. There have not even been negotiations. You go, you ask, they say no and you leave," said Thierry Henry to reporters.

Mbappe is expected to be announced as a Real Madrid player later on Monday and will be joining the club following the end of the 2024 European Championship.

According to reports, along with Mbappe Arsenal defender William Saliba was also not allowed to represent the team at the Olympics.

France provisional 25-man squad for Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Obed Nkambadio, Guillaume Restes, Robin Risser

Defenders: Bafode Diakite, Mazime Esteve, Bradley Locko, Castello Lukeba, Kiliann Sildillia, Adrien Truffert, Leny Yoro

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche, Joris Chotard, Desire Doue, Manu Kone, Enzo Millot, Khephran Thuram, Lesley Ugochukwu, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Attackers: Bradley Barcola, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise, Mathys Tel

