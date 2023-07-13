Red Bull team principal Christian Horner welcomes Daniel Ricciardo back in Formula 1

Nottingham [UK], July 13 : Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has praised the efforts behind the wheel of Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian lapped for the team at a Silverstone Pirelli test on Tuesday before a shock call up to AlphaTauri later in the day.

According to the Formula 1 website, Ricciardo had been scheduled to drive in the Pirelli test heading into the Silverstone weekend as part of his third driver duties for Red Bull Racing.

But events escalated later in the day when AlphaTauri confirmed that Ricciardo would replace Nyck de Vries at the team from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix onwards, on loan from Red Bull – with Horner confident that Ricciardo was still as fast as ever behind the wheel despite several months out of the cockpit.

Christian Horner said, “It was great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing, and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track."

“His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Toast said, “I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward."

“The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

