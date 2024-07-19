Rider registration for ISRL season 2 sees record entries in first 3 weeks

Pune, July 19 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-ever franchise-based motorsports championship, has witnessed an astonishing global response for Season 2 rider registrations.

"The rider registration started on June 21 and since then the league has seen a remarkable 50 registrations in just the first three days. While season 1 witnessed over 50 registrations in the first 45 days, season 2 has already crossed 100-plus registrations in the first three weeks," the organisers said in a statement.

In just a month, registrations have soared past the 102 mark achieved last year. Among these are 52 riders from season 1, who have re-registered to be part of the exhilarating experience. With entries coming in from countries such as France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain, the USA, the UK, Australia, Italy, Canada, the UAE, Thailand, and Indonesia, the rider pool for season 2 is notably diverse. Rider registration for season 2 of ISRL closes in early August, promising an exciting and competitive lineup for the upcoming season.

Among the star athletes who have re-registered for the season 2 auction are Matt Moss, 9-time Australian MX and SX Champion, Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), Thomas Ramette, Nico Koch, Julien Lebeau, Hugo Manzato, Thanarat Penjan, and Ben Prasit Hallgren. Their continued participation underscores the league's credibility and the high standards it has set.

Additionally, new registrations include prominent athletes like Luke James Clout, Mike Alessi, Gregory Aranda, and Maxime Desprey, further bolstering the league's competitive lineup.

Indian talent continues to shine as well, with prominent riders like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan re-registering for the upcoming season. Their participation promises to keep the excitement and competitive spirit alive among the home crowd.

The rider registration process includes three exciting racing categories -- 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, and 250cc India-Asia mix.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director of the Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response from riders across the globe for season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League.

"This surge in registrations is a true testament to the growing popularity and influence of ISRL and bolsters the league's appeal as a premier platform for top-tier Supercross talent. We are delighted to see the return of previous participants and to greet new athletes, a diverse mix from 13 different countries, fostering a truly global supercross community. This further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering an unparalleled racing experience for both the athletes and our fans worldwide,” he said.

The ISRL second season is scheduled from January to March 2025 across multiple rounds in various Indian cities.

