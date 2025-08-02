Root will need to take the surfboard off his front leg: Warner on England’s Ashes hopes

New Delhi, Aug 2 Former Australia opener David Warner believes Joe Root will be massive for England when they travel to Australia for a five-Test Ashes series later this year.

Root has been dismissed 10 times in 18 Tests by Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood - one fewer than the 11 times he has been dismissed by Australia captain Pat Cummins and India bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The World No. 1 ranked Test batter has never scored a ton in Australia and has an average score of 35.86 in Down Under.

"The big anchor there is Rooty (England batter Joe Root), who is yet to score a hundred in Australia. Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He will have to take the surfboard off his front leg,” said Warner to BBC Sport.

England will be happy with how the series has played out for them in terms of Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson’s return, both of whom can be key players for them if they hope to win the Ashes urn for the first time in 10 years.

"It all comes down to the bowlers. If the English bowlers can put a dent in the Australia top order then they will come into the contest," Warner added.

Warner is currently in England as he gets set to represent the London Spirit in The Hundred, beginning August 5, the veteran left-handed batter is ready to bring energy and intensity to the field and hopes to put on a show for the faithful.

"I know Spirit haven't gone too well in the past few years. For myself to bring some energy and intensity to the group and project that on the field would be awesome. It is about the fans and the young kids that are coming out to see us, not about the player and whether there has been a bit of history or not,” he said.

