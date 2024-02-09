Rugby India launches franchise-based league named 'Rugby Premier League'

Mumbai, Feb 9 Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced that it will be launching a first-of-its-kind franchise-based league for Rugby to be called the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The league will be played in the 7s format of the sport and is slated to be held in September this year and will feature 6 teams in its inaugural season.

It will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India.

Speaking on the historic announcement, the President of IRFU, Rahul Bose said: "This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years. This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to take the leap towards starting a professional league in India.

"We are confident that the RPL will be a game changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world class product."

IRFU has partnered with one of India’s leading sport marketing companies Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd for organising and marketing the league.

