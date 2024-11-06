"Run for Inclusion" to set the tone for the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), the national sports federation dedicated to promoting sports for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), will organise a unique "Run for Inclusion" on Saturday.

This event will set the stage for the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, scheduled to take place at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex from November 18-23.

Touted as the largest run of its kind in India, the event aims to spark a movement celebrating the power of inclusion through sports and will begin at Central Civil Service Ground, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

Around 10,000 participants from across Delhi NCR are expected to join the 3 km run, demonstrating their support for athletes with special needs. Special Olympics Bharat is also set to welcome over 1,000 special athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) from approximately 100 schools and colleges, who will participate in the event together.

The run's central theme, "Each One, Reach One," highlights the importance of inclusivity and encourages each participant not only to run but also to connect with the special athletes.

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, will be present as the Chief Guest, pledging full support to the initiative. Additionally, notable attendees include Kamaljeet Sherawat (Lok Sabha Member from West Delhi), Bansuri Swaraj (Lok Sabha Member from New Delhi), and Manoj Tiwari (Lok Sabha Member from North East Delhi).

Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, shared, "Through the 'Run for Inclusion', we celebrate not only the spirit of sports but also the unyielding strength of inclusion. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to building a world where every individual, regardless of ability, can participate, excel, and inspire. We invite everyone to join us in breaking down barriers and fostering an environment where every athlete feels valued and empowered. Together, let's leverage the transformative power of sports to drive change and promote inclusivity within our communities," according to a release by SOB.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition is the first global event of its kind to be held in India, focusing on athletes aged 22 and above with IDD.

Over 100 athletes from 12 countries across East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific are set to participate. This event also marks a significant milestone for Special Olympics Bharat, as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

Special Olympics Bharat, accredited by Special Olympics Inc., USA, is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, as the National Sports Federation responsible for the development of sports for individuals with IDD across India. Special Olympics is a global movement that uses sports, health, education, and leadership programs to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

