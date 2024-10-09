Running against time: 75-Year-Old Gopinath's inspiring marathon journey

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], October 9 : At an age when many are content to watch life from the sidelines, 75-year-old Gopinath Mohan is racing ahead, quite literally. For the past decade, this retired defence finance official has been pounding the pavement, proving that it is never too late to start a new chapter in life.

Gopinath's love affair with running began unexpectedly at the age of 65. "In September 2014, I just ran in Mysore," he recalls.

"I could finish 5K in 40 minutes. Without any experience, I thought there was something in me. I started, and I never looked back. For the last 11 years, I have been running daily," he added, according to a press release from the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Since then, this late-blooming athlete has participated in numerous events across India, including the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon. Despite not having run it in person yet, Gopinath's enthusiasm for the event is palpable. "Excellent, very nice," he says of the marathon.

"Though I have not done it in person, I have been with the Delhi Half Marathon virtually for the last five years. Whenever I run, even virtually, I feel as if I am running with all the masses," he added.

The Delhi Half Marathon has embraced technology to create an immersive experience for virtual participants like Gopinath Mohan. "The app they provide is fantastic," he explains.

"It announces the flag-off, tracks your distance covered, and even notifies you about water stations. Even though I am running in Mysore, my mind feels like it is there in Delhi," he added.

This virtual connection to the Delhi Half Marathon has been a source of motivation and joy for Gopinath. It's a testament to how modern technology can bridge distances and create a sense of community among runners, regardless of their physical location.

Gopinath's dedication to running is nothing short of remarkable. Over the past 11 years, he has covered an astounding 57,412 kilometres. His collection of accolades is equally impressive, with about 380 finisher medals and around 50 trophies. On average, he participates in 25 to 30 events across India annually, including numerous half-marathons.

But for Gopinath, running is more than just medals and achievements. It is a way of life, a source of health and happiness. "Keep running, stay healthy," he advises.

"Running should be part of your daily routine, regardless of your age or city. It helps you enjoy the later years of your life optimally," he added.

His daily routine is a testament to his commitment. Rain or shine, Gopinath hits the road every morning, typically covering 15 to 18 kilometres. Even when travelling to unfamiliar places, he ensures he gets his run in, adjusting his distance as needed.

Perhaps most inspiring is Gopinath's message to those hesitant to start their own running journey. "Do not be afraid to take that first step," he encourages.

"The number of miles you will cover in your life begins with that initial step. Just start, and you will be amazed at how far you can go," he added.

As Gopinath Mohan continues to inspire with every stride, his story serves as a powerful reminder that age is just a number. His participation in events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, even virtually, showcases the inclusive nature of running and how it can bring people together across distances.

The Delhi Half Marathon will take place in Delhi from October 20 onwards.

