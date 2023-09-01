Russian, Belarussian athletes not to participate in Hangzhou Asian Games

Kuwait, Sep 1 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has thwarted a move by Asian sports administrators to involve athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, later this month.

Though the Russian and Belarus authorities have not been very enthusiastic, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had a few months ago proposed to invite athletes from these two countries to participate in the Asian Games.

The IOC has suspended Russia and Belarus from international competitions because of their countries' role in the war in Ukraine.

However, the IOC felt that the time was not right to involve the Russian and Belarussian federations to get into action, so the IOC ruled.

Thus, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the Asian Games, which start September 23 in Hangzhou.

"Russian and Belarusian athletes will not participate in the Asian Games and this is a decision of the IOC, not the OCA," the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 12,417 athletes and 4,975 team officials from all 45 countries and regions under the OCA will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, the organizers said on Thursday.

