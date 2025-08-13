SA all-rounder Corbin Bosch penalised for Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Darwin (Australia), Aug 13 South Africa’s fast bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been penalised for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia held on Tuesday. As a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said one demerit point has been added to Bosch’s disciplinary record.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Australia’s innings when, after dismissing Ben Dwarshuis, Bosch gestured towards the player’s dugout in a send-off that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Subsequently, Bosch was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

He accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC match officials, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. Coming to the match, South Africa were lifted to an imposing 218/7 by Dewald Brevis, hitting a blistering unbeaten 125 off 56 balls, the highest individual score by a Proteas batter in T20Is.

Playing in just his ninth T20I match, Brevis, 22, reached his century in just 41 balls and became the youngest men’s T20I centurion for South Africa. He also registered the second-fastest men’s T20I hundred for his country.

In reply, Tim David’s 24-ball half-century kept Australia in contention of chasing the massive total. But three wickets apiece from Bosch and Kwena Maphaka bowled the hosts out for 165, thus sealing a 53-run win for South Africa.

The deciding match of the T20I series will be played in Cairns on Saturday. The game will also mark the first-ever Men's T20I game to be played at Cazalys Stadium, set to witness a sell-out crowd of 10,000 spectators.

After hosting the ODI series opener on August 19, Australia and South Africa will go to Mackay for the final two matches on August 22 and 24, respectively. It will also mark the first time the Australian men’s squad plays an international match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor