Sachin heaps praise on Para cricketer Amir: ‘Real leg spinner’

New Delhi, March 7 Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar praised Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone's dedication for cricket, calling him a “real leg spinner”.

Amir played along with Sachin in the ongoing Indian Street Premier League opening match in Mumbai.

In a social media post on Instagram, Sachin heaped praise on Amir’s unique bowling style calling him as inspiration to all.

The 34-year-old cricketer has a unique playing style. He bowls using his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck.

“Defying odds with every delivery, Amir stands out as the real leg spinner!” You’re an inspiration to all,” Sachin wrote on Instagram.

Lone was introduced to para cricket after a teacher discovered his talent. He has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

The 34-year-old cricketer lost both his arms in an accident in his father's mill when he was just eight years old.

Sachin on his trip to Jammu and Kashmir is February met Amir after a promise that he kept while sharing a video of Amir playing cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor