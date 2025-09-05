Saina Nehwal joins Hyderabad Pickleball League as co-owner of Keerthi Warriors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 : Olympic medallist and badminton legend Saina Nehwal has officially come on board as the co-owner of the franchise Keerthi Warriors in the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL).

This marks her first venture into team ownership, opening a new chapter in her journey as an athlete and mentor. Nehwal, whose achievements have inspired generations of Indians, said her association with the Keerthi Warriors is driven by a desire to nurture and grow pickleball at the grassroots level, HPL said in a release.

"For me, sport has always been about inspiring people and creating pathways for young talent. Pickleball is at a stage today where badminton was many years ago; it has enormous potential to grow across India. Through the Hyderabad Pickleball League and Keerthi Warriors, I want to contribute to building the grassroots, create opportunities for children and youth, and help this sport reach every corner of the country. I am excited to help build a sporting culture in the city," said Saina Nehwal as quoted in the HPL release.

Keerthi Reddy from Keerthi Warriors, owned by Keerthi Estates, added, "Having a champion like Saina Nehwal join our team, Keerthi Warriors, is a landmark moment for the Hyderabad Pickleball League. Her journey in badminton perfectly reflects what we are trying to achieve in pickleball: nurturing the sport from the grassroots, providing platforms for young athletes, and making India a powerhouse. Saina's involvement will give the team and the league credibility and inspire thousands to pick up pickleball."

Launching in October 2025, the Hyderabad Pickleball League is India's first city-based pickleball league, designed to make the sport accessible to players of all levels. The league focuses on local participation, inclusivity, and community engagement, with each team blending experienced and emerging players.

Vikrant Kandimalla from Centre Court Sports and Entertainment added, "Having a champion like Saina Nehwal join the Keerthi Warriors is a landmark moment for the Hyderabad Pickleball League. Our vision with HPL is simple: to give the ones who make the time to play on non-descript courts at odd times where no one is there to watch them, a stage worthy of them, while making their friends, colleagues, family be a part of their limelight and success. The league brings together friends, families and acquaintances to a fairytale setting where, for a change, the game is about them and their loved ones. It is a way to bring together the community through a sport which, while it looks easy to learn, is difficult to master. The Hyderabad Pickleball League is a grand pro-style spectacle designed for the everyday common man aspiring to be the best they can be"

The HPL will feature eight franchise teams, with matches every Friday night from October 10 to November 28. Under Saina Nehwal's co-ownership, the Keerthi Warriors aim to combine sporting excellence with community impact, embodying the league's vision of making pickleball a household sport in India.

