Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins World Pickleball League as Team Chennai owner

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 20 : The World Pickleball League (WPBL) - owned by Natekar Sports and Gaming, on Tuesday announced actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the owner of the Chennai franchise. Widely respected for her acting prowess, Samantha's foray into the World Pickleball League marks her exciting debut as a sports entrepreneur.

As the owner of the Chennai franchise, Samantha will play a pivotal role in shaping the league's future and promoting pickleball's popularity in India. Her involvement underscores her commitment to India's evolving sports ecosystem, with a particular focus on increasing women's participation as athletes as well as entrepreneurs.

"Love at first sight that's exactly how I'd describe my feelings for pickleball. It caught my attention from the moment I was introduced to it. Today, I'm thrilled to be the owner of the Chennai franchise in the upcoming World Pickleball League. I've always wanted to be a part of India's growing sports ecosystem. In recent years, our country has made great progress towards becoming a multisport nation, with a significant increase in women's participation in sports. My goal is to encourage more women and young girls to get involved in sports, and I'm eager to work with Gaurav Natekar and AIPA to drive participation in the sport." Said Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of the Chennai Team, WPBL.

"We're thrilled to welcome Samantha Ruth Prabhu as one of the team owners of the World Pickleball League. When I first met her a few months ago, she was very clear about her desire to play a hands-on role in promoting a sport and owning a team, and building communities in Chennai, especially by creating more opportunities for women and girls to play. With 40% of pickleball players being women, Samantha's involvement is a perfect fit for the league. " said Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO of WPBL. "We're crafting an experience that is at the confluence of pop culture. From exceptional food and engaging content to captivating music, and with the star power of owners like her, the WPBL will be a sensory feast that goes far beyond just the sport itself.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport globally, and WPBL is set to be an unmissable event where the world's top players will showcase their talents on Indian soil. Samantha is particularly passionate about increasing female participation in sports and creating opportunities for young women and girls. We at AIPA are excited to collaborate with her to further popularize pickleball across the country." added Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All-India Pickleball Association and President of the International Pickleball Federation.

As the World Pickleball League gears up for its debut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's involvement brings star power to a sport that is already captivating hearts across the country. The league is set to become India's new sporting sensation, and with Samantha's leadership, Team Chennai is poised to make a significant impact.

