Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025: A grand sports confluence ushers in a sporting revolution in Bhusawal

Bhusawal, Dec 23 The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, envisioned to provide a strong platform for grassroots sporting talent from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and grandeur at the Central Railway Ground, Bhusawal, Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was led by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who lit the ceremonial torch, marking the beginning of this historic sporting celebration.

The opening ceremony set a new benchmark for energy, discipline, and sporting spirit. A colourful march-past by participating athletes, breathtaking Mallakhamb demonstrations, and vibrant performances of traditional Dhangari folk dance captivated thousands of spectators present at the venue.

Addressing the young athletes, Raksha Khadse said, “This Mahotsav is not merely a competition but a strong foundation for India’s sporting future. Our core objective is to provide talented athletes from rural areas a meaningful platform. I firmly believe that the boys and girls stepping onto this field today will bring laurels to the nation tomorrow. Such initiatives are essential to building a robust sports culture and nurturing athletes who can lead India on the global stage.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including senior leader and MLA from Malkapur Chensukh Sanchiti, MLA from Raver Amol Jawale, and newly elected Chairman of Shendurjni Municipal Council Govind Seth Agrawal. District Sports Officer, Jalgaon, Ravindra Naik, District Sports Officer, Buldhana, Laxmishankar Yadav, along with renowned coaches, officials, and sports administrators, were also present.

The event saw participation by over 6,500 athletes from 10 talukas of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, including Yawal, Bodwad, Jamner, Bhusawal, Chopda, Muktainagar, Malkapur, Nandura, and Raver. Sportspersons in the age group of under-17 and under-19 boys and girls will participate in sports Disciplines like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football, Boxing, Badminton, and Athletics (Running, Shot Put, and Javelin Throw) in the event, which will be held from December 23 to 25.

More than a series of competitions, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav stands as a movement to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership among youth. It is being widely recognised as the largest sporting event ever organised in the history of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, reflecting a strong commitment towards nurturing sporting excellence at the grassroots.

