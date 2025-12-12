Satterthwaite, Peterson and Tsukigawa appointed as NZ's regional female pathway leads

Wellington, Dec 12 Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite, along with Anna Peterson and Sarah Tsukigawa, has been appointed female pathway lead for Auckland, Canterbury and Otago, respectively, in a move aimed at strengthening regional development structures.

The group of pathway managers will be overseen by former New Zealand women’s wicketkeeper‑batter Sara McGlashan, who has been named lead for the nationwide programme.

“From strengthening relationships with clubs and schools to driving high-quality training environments, they’re helping create thriving pathways for young cricketers. Environments where players feel supported, inspired, and confident to push their potential is pivotal to their development.

“Having three former players step into pathway manager roles is enormously valuable. Their experience allows them to connect with players in a way that truly accelerates development and inspires the next generation on where their journey in cricket can take them,” said Sara in a statement by NZC on Friday.

Amy, the former New Zealand captain, is the most experienced of the newly appointed pathway leads, having played 145 ODIs and 111 T20Is before retiring from international cricket in 2022. She then joined WBBL side Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach.

Anna, meanwhile, featured in 65 international white-ball games for New Zealand from 2012 to 2020 and has returned to cricket after recently leading the Women and Girls Strategy at Auckland Rugby Union as the Game Development Officer.

Sarah, on the other hand, had 61 appearances for New Zealand from 2006 to 2011 and previously held selector and assistant coaching roles with her former domestic team, the Otago Sparks.

Apart from this, Luke Pomfret has joined the Northern Districts pathway team, adding experience from his stints with English counties Middlesex and Northamptonshire. He will work alongside Jamie Watkins, who continues to head the Central Districts programme.

