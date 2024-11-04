Scotland name squad for Nations League clash against Croatia and Poland

Glasgow, Nov 4 Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke has named his final Scotland squad of 2024, as he targets a big finish to the UEFA Nations League campaign. After securing their first point of the top-tier Nations League campaign with a hard-fought draw against Portugal in their last match at Hampden, Clarke will be targeting a strong finish in this double-header against Croatia and Poland, with the Croatians up first at Hampden on November 15.

The squad sees a number of regulars return after a period of absence, with vice-captain John McGinn joined by Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna and Tommy Conway after missing the October fixtures due to injury.

Nicky Devlin retains his place in the squad after earning his first cap as a late substitute against Portugal, while there is a first call-up for Ipswich Town’s young goalkeeper Cieran Slicker.

Following the October fixtures both Scotland captain Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Craig Gordon moved into the all-time top five most-capped Scotland players. Robertson earned his 78th cap, moving him into outright fourth place, while Gordon is now joint fifth alongside Alex McLeish on 77 caps.

Should Robertson play in both the upcoming matches he would go level with Darren Fletcher on 80 caps in third place.

Scotland Squad-

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town)

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour* (SSC Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

