Scotland’s Brandon McMullen breaks into top 10 of ICC ODI all-rounder rankings

Dubai, May 21 Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen has surged into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for all-rounders following his sensational performances in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

The 25-year-old’s dominant showings against the UAE and the Netherlands in Utrecht have not only propelled Scotland to third place in the League 2 standings but also earned him career-best rankings across all three ODI categories.

McMullen produced back-to-back Player of the Match displays last week, first hammering an unbeaten half-century and taking three wickets against the UAE, and then raising the bar even higher with a brilliant century and four wickets against the Netherlands.

These all-round heroics led to a significant rankings boost: McMullen climbed 10 places to 55th among ODI batters, moved up eight spots to 48th in the bowling charts, and made the most eye-catching leap in the all-rounder rankings, jumping five places to break into the top six globally. In doing so, McMullen surpassed elite names such as Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, and Rashid Khan.

His rise marks a new career-high rating and reflects his growing stature in international cricket, especially in the 50-over format where he continues to deliver match-winning performances for Scotland.

Several of McMullen’s teammates also benefited from their team's recent success. Left-handed opener George Munsey gained six spots to reach joint-36th on the ODI batters' list, while skipper Richie Berrington moved up five places to equal 57th. In the bowling department, veteran pacer Safyaan Sharif jumped eight places to equal 64th after a couple of disciplined spells against the UAE and Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in the T20I format, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem made headlines with his blistering form against Bangladesh. The right-hander scored 54 and 82 in the first two matches of the T20I series, with his second knock earning him the Player of the Match award as UAE levelled the series. His consistent performances saw him rise eight spots to 19th in the ICC rankings for T20I batters — a personal milestone and further evidence of his growing impact on the global stage.

