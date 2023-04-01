Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3
Jerusalem, April 1 Serbia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) 11-0 in the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Division III Group B.
Serbia won the three-team tournament held in the Israeli village of Tenuvot and qualified for Group A with a perfect 4-0 win-loss record. Israel and BiH finished with a 1-3 record each, reports Xinhua.
Serbia, who beat Bosnia 12-1 in the previous game between the two in the tournament, did not face difficulties to win by the same margin in the second game as well.
