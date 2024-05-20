Serie A: Inter lift trophy after draw against Lazio

Rome, May 20 Lazio almost disrupted Inter Milan's award ceremony, but Denzel Dumfries' late equalizer prevented a home defeat as Inter won the Serie A trophy after a 1-1 draw.

Inter had already secured their 20th Serie A title in April and entered their final home match with a relatively full squad.

Marcus Thuram missed a golden opportunity in the opening minutes when his solo run was denied by Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. On the other end, Taty Castellanos' goal was disallowed due to offside, reports Xinhua.

The away side took the lead in the 33rd minute when Daichi Kamada unleashed a powerful shot that beat a helpless Yann Sommer.

Nicolo Barella should have scored the equalizer, but Provedel saved his header, while Lautaro Martinez saw his attempt hit the woodwork following the resulting corner.

Inter's pressure paid off in the 88th minute when Alexis Sanchez's free kick set up Dumfries for a header.

With one round remaining, Inter have amassed 93 points, while Lazio have secured seventh place.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo ended their 11-year top-flight run after a 2-0 home defeat to Cagliari. The loss, combined with Udinese's 1-1 draw with Empoli, resulted in Sassuolo being relegated to Serie B, following Salernitana. Notably, Sassuolo is the only team to beat Inter Milan in Serie A this season.

Also on Sunday, Romelu Lukaku's winner helped Roma beat Genoa 1-0, and Frosinone won against Monza 1-0 away.

